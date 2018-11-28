Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 158.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169,069 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527,425 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 334.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,048,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. UBS Group cut General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morningstar set a $15.70 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

NYSE GE opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

