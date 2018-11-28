Bodhi (BOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.19 Million

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. Bodhi has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $804,280.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bodhi token can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Coinrail. Over the last week, Bodhi has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.02370655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00125037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00194286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.08707213 BTC.

Bodhi Token Profile

Bodhi’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Bodhi’s official website is www.bodhi.network . Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke

Buying and Selling Bodhi

Bodhi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, LBank, Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bodhi using one of the exchanges listed above.

