BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.