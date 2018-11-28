BMO Capital Markets Lowers Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.25.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$9.88 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.87 and a 12 month high of C$11.65.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

