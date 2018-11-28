Blue Whale Token (BWX) Market Cap Reaches $2.62 Million

Blue Whale Token (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Blue Whale Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinsuper and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Blue Whale Token has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Blue Whale Token has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $131,202.00 worth of Blue Whale Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.02368046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00124662 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00194619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.07 or 0.08653324 BTC.

Blue Whale Token Profile

Blue Whale Token’s total supply is 64,320,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,306,923,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Whale Token is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale Token’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale Token’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale Token’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn

Buying and Selling Blue Whale Token

Blue Whale Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Whale Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Whale Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

