Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

Blue Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Blue Hills Bancorp to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ BHBK traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,895. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $630.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Research analysts expect that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Blue Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $27.18 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

