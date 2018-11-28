BLUE (BLUE) Market Cap Achieves $6.60 Million

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. BLUE has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLUE has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One BLUE token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.02346140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00124692 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00195723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.77 or 0.08723320 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE’s launch date was October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLUE’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLUE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

