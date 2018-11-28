Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $49,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $3,938,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 27,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $496.86 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.75 and a fifty-two week high of $581.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.86, for a total transaction of $16,277,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,142,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.04, for a total transaction of $121,509.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,175 shares in the company, valued at $204,769,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,161 shares of company stock worth $24,063,297 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.59.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

