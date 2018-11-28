Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $38,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $833,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,269,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,586,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $251,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 57.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,333,000 after buying an additional 213,616 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 333,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $402,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,320,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $130,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,551.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $87.29 and a 12 month high of $122.01.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.85 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/blair-william-co-il-raises-position-in-bright-horizons-family-solutions-inc-bfam.html.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.