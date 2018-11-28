Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,869 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Dividend worth $34,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 107,384 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $100.07.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

