Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBN. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 120,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000.

NYSE:BBN opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

There is no company description available for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust.

