BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,862,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.87% of Global Payments worth $1,383,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.5% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 69,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,822,000 after buying an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Napier Park Global Capital US LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 45.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 335,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 105,165 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,752,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,053,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $76,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $362,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,206.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,055 shares of company stock valued at $11,425,119. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.30.

GPN stock opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

