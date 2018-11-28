BlackRock Inc. Has $1.36 Billion Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,164,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077,289 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $1,362,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $294,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $234,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

