BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,902,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 632,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mcdonald’s worth $8,682,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $188.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $178.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

