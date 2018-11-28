BlackCoin Market Cap Hits $3.33 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $35,195.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00053116 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000301 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 65,186,676 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Upbit, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

