Bitstar (BITS) Market Capitalization Achieves $90,603.00

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Bitstar has a total market capitalization of $90,603.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitstar coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Bitstar has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00002013 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000279 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003666 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 19,865,481 coins. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com . Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitstar

Bitstar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitstar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

