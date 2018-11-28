Bitcoin SV Trading Up 89.3% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $96.14 or 0.02283853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinsuper, OTCBTC and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 89.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and $301.47 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00126767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00197538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.46 or 0.08777152 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,477,861 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Bittrex, WazirX, CoinEx, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Kraken, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, BigONE, FCoin, Bitkub, YoBit, CoinBene, Upbit, Bithumb, BX Thailand, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Huobi, Coinsquare, Koinex, Coinsuper, Bitrue, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Korbit, Binance, DragonEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Bitbns, Bibox, Indodax, IDAX, Coinbit, MBAex, CoinZest and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

