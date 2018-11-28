BitClave 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,442.00 (CAT)

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last week, BitClave has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One BitClave token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, Kucoin and HitBTC. BitClave has a market capitalization of $640,401.00 and $1,442.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.02348349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00127568 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00195929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.16 or 0.08597070 BTC.

BitClave Token Profile

BitClave launched on July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. The official website for BitClave is www.bitclave.com . BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitClave

BitClave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Tidex, HitBTC, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitClave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitClave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

