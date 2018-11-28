Birds (BIRDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Birds (CURRENCY:BIRDS) traded down 45.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Birds coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Birds has a total market cap of $0.00 and $10.00 worth of Birds was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Birds has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.02267283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00126434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00197185 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.17 or 0.08742891 BTC.

Birds Coin Profile

Birds’ official Twitter account is @Birds_Coin . Birds’ official website is www.birdscoin.com

Birds Coin Trading

Birds can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birds using one of the exchanges listed above.

