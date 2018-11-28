Bird Construction Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$6.57 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDT shares. TD Securities raised shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, and mining businesses.

