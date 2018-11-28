Biotron Limited (BIT) Insider Robert Thomas Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Biotron Limited (ASX:BIT) insider Robert Thomas acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).

Robert Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Robert Thomas bought 1,004,793 shares of Biotron stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,287.58 ($42,757.15).

Biotron stock traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$0.16 ($0.11). 46,317,702 shares of the company were exchanged.

Biotron Company Profile

Biotron Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel small molecule antiviral therapeutics to treat various viral diseases in Australia. Its lead antiviral drug is BIT225, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of HIV-1 and hepatitis C virus infections. The company also has a portfolio of preclinical antiviral programs developing drugs targeting a range of viruses, including dengue, ebola, influenza, and zika, as well as Middle East respiratory virus.

