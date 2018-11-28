BidaskClub Upgrades Elbit Systems (ESLT) to Buy

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Standpoint Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ESLT opened at $122.87 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $151.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $895.15 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

