BidaskClub Upgrades Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTRP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.
Ctrip.Com International stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ctrip.Com International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the third quarter worth $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 174.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth $201,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.
Ctrip.Com International Company Profile
Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.
