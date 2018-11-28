BidaskClub Upgrades Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTRP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Ctrip.Com International stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ctrip.Com International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the third quarter worth $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 174.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth $201,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

