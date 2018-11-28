Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (BEN) Insider Jan Harris Acquires 1,000 Shares

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) insider Jan Harris purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.08 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,080.00 ($7,148.94).

ASX BEN opened at A$10.79 ($7.65) on Wednesday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd has a 12 month low of A$10.28 ($7.29) and a 12 month high of A$12.52 ($8.88).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through Local Connection, Partner Connection, and Agribusiness segments. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

