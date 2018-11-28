Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Waitr (WTRH)

Equities researchers at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Waitr Holdings Inc operates as an on-demand food ordering and delivery company in the United States. Its platform connects local restaurants to diners in the Southeast United States. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 7,700 restaurant partners in 235 cities. Waitr Holdings Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

