Bellevue Group AG Purchases 77,206 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 104.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,206 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.15% of Globus Medical worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,456,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $536,739,000 after acquiring an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,190,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, Chairman David C. Paul sold 707,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $38,195,385.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on Globus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

GMED opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

