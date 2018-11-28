Belgravia Capital International (ICP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Belgravia Capital International Inc (TSE:ICP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 8141121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

About Belgravia Capital International (TSE:ICP)

Belgravia Capital International Inc, formerly known as IC Potash Corp, is a Canada-based company focused on the provision of value-added services to the international Cannabis industry. The Company’s activities include the production of specialized organic fertilizers for Cannabis plants, as well as research and development in the area of agronomics through its wholly owned subsidiary, ICP Organics Corp.

