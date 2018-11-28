Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,751 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (TMST)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. Timkensteel accounts for approximately 3.3% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Timkensteel worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMST. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timkensteel during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Timkensteel during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Timkensteel by 148.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timkensteel by 33.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timkensteel by 40.0% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

TMST stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Timkensteel Corp has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.82 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,751 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (TMST)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/beddow-capital-management-inc-sells-10751-shares-of-timkensteel-corp-tmst.html.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.