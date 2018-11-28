Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BDX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.79.

Shares of BDX opened at $243.51 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $209.91 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $4,007,530.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,908 shares of company stock worth $18,085,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 19,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 82,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 62,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

