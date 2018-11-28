Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Shares Bought by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,263,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,114 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $45,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broadview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $5,152,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $842,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 450,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,248,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,195,000 after buying an additional 52,219 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Paul Isabella bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $101,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $149,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,625 shares of company stock worth $588,219. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

