BCE (BCE) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.88

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$56.88 and last traded at C$56.87, with a volume of 1304441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$60.75 to C$59.50 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.79.

Get BCE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.58.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.66999987984342 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.75%.

In other news, insider Duc Bernard Le sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.90, for a total transaction of C$397,437.70. Also, Director Robert Simmonds sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.67, for a total value of C$46,675.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BCE (BCE) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.88” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/bce-bce-hits-new-1-year-high-at-56-88.html.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.