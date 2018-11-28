Basf (BAS) PT Set at €73.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €73.00 ($84.88) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cfra set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €87.73 ($102.01).

BAS stock opened at €65.20 ($75.81) on Monday. Basf has a 1 year low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 1 year high of €98.70 ($114.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

