Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.33. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

