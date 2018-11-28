Bank of the James Financial Group (BOTJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.60

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 34696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 199,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

