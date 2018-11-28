Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Releases Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Shares of BNS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 37,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,137. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.646 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

