Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.52% of Hawaiian worth $27,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hawaiian by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after purchasing an additional 307,641 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Hawaiian by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 233,404 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Hawaiian by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 220,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 198,187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 122,022 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hawaiian by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,330,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.40. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

