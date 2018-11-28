Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,294,576 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $40,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $120,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $161,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

BK opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

