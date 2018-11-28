Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Waterstone Financial worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 184.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSBF shares. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.75 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $484.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.12. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 14.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 7,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $131,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/bank-of-america-corp-de-lowers-position-in-waterstone-financial-inc-wsbf.html.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.