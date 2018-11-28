Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Atrion Co. (ATRI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Atrion were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atrion during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

ATRI stock opened at $764.19 on Wednesday. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $516.85 and a 1-year high of $769.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

