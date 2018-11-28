Bank of America Corp DE Has $240,000 Stake in Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $13,743,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $11,101,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMPL. CL King began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.25 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

