Bank of America Corp DE Has $229,000 Position in RealNetworks Inc (RNWK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RealNetworks were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RealNetworks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,561,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 59,799 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RealNetworks by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 108,567 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in RealNetworks by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 32,118 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 48,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. RealNetworks Inc has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter.

RealNetworks Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

