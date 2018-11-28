Bancorp (TBBK) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of TBBK opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.98. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 597,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 210,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

