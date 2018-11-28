Banco Santander (SAN) PT Set at €5.80 by Deutsche Bank

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective from Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.90 ($4.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.45 ($6.34).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

