Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 129,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 83.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Comerica to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $107.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Comerica to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

