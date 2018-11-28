Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,063 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $38,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $142.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

