Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 27,194 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,194 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,896,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,982,000 after buying an additional 7,539,668 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,543,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,123,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 138.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,544,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,870,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

