Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 961 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Xylem worth $50,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,644,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,498,000 after buying an additional 2,435,404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Xylem by 38.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,189,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after buying an additional 880,125 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 629,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,317,000 after buying an additional 600,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 553.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xylem by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,238,000 after buying an additional 354,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In related news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 3,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,281 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

