Baidu Inc (BIDU) Stake Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 5,050.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Nomura decreased their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

BIDU opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $175.32 and a twelve month high of $284.22.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

