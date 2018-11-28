Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $140.25 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 91,593 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.11% of Mcdonald’s worth $140,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 18,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 13.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $188.90.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morningstar set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $140.25 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/bahl-gaynor-inc-has-140-25-million-stake-in-mcdonalds-corp-mcd.html.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.