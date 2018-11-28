Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.70% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $14.82 on Monday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile
There is no company description available for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc
