Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $14.82 on Monday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 533,333 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde purchased 866,666 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,533,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,999,980 over the last quarter.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.